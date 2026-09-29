Accordingly, the pay-TV broadcaster learned from two independent club sources that such a "theoretical possibility" exists, although details of the financial terms or contractual deadlines are not known. In Monaco, the attacking talent is still under contract until summer 2028.

The 20-year-old forward is currently enjoying a sporting high in the principality and is building on the performances that once helped him become an Under-17 World Cup and European champion in the Black and Yellows' academy. In his first seven competitive appearances for the Ligue 1 side, Brunner has already scored six goals. He also enjoyed a dream debut for Germany's Under-21 national team last Saturday, when he scored twice straight away in the 4-0 win over Latvia in the European Championship qualifiers.

At BVB, the home-grown player never managed to break into the professional squad. Alongside the enormous competition in attack, repeated disciplinary issues also played a part in the two sides parting ways in the summer of 2024.

Recently, BVB sporting managing director Lars Ricken looked back in Bild . "He did become an Under-17 world and European champion, after all. You simply have to give these players the necessary time as well. I don't know whether he could have made this development with us too, also with the top strikers in his position that we had," said Ricken, before adding: "He should simply do his job well there and then I believe he still has a really good career ahead of him. The doors are not closed for Paris, but I don't think that is the issue right now."

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What did Jürgen Klopp say about DFB candidate Paris Brunner?

As part of the national squad nomination, Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp also spoke positively about the Dortmund-born player's performances. "I haven't spoken to him, but of course we keep track of everything. I know Paris," said the 59-year-old. Brunner has done "really brilliantly in recent weeks - the footballing side of it", Klopp said.

Another misdemeanour is the reason Brunner keeps making headlines. In mid-September, the forward picked up a two-match suspension in Monaco's 1-1 draw at Strasbourg after celebrating his own goal with a throat-slitting gesture.

On that, Ricken said: "That's why I think something like that is unnecessary as well. Let your actions speak. Everyone is talking about his successes right now, now he is even being linked with the national team. I think that is what he should define himself by. Not by gestures like that."

During the current international break, Brunner still has qualification matches against Malta (Wednesday, 6pm) and Georgia (6 October, 6pm) on the schedule with the Under-21s.