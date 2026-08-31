France's Karim Benzema has broken his silence for the first time following his sudden exit from Al-Hilal. The club announced the termination of his contract by mutual consent, a move that came alongside the signing of England's Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa.

Posting on X, the former Al-Hilal striker reflected on the end of his spell with "the Boss" without revealing his next step or settling the controversy over his footballing future, especially with reports over the past hours suggesting he could be about to retire.

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The French striker wrote: "A chapter of my career reaches its end. I am grateful to Al-Hilal, to my teammates, the technical staff, the fans, and everyone at the club for the time we spent together."

He added: "I wish Al-Hilal all the best in the future, and praise be to God for everything." The message carried a clear tone of farewell, yet gave no explicit hint about where he might move next or whether he would continue his career on the pitch at all.

The comment follows days of rapid developments. His departure from Al-Hilal became official once both parties agreed to tear up the contract, while the club moved the other way and completed the Watkins deal, confirming their desire to rebuild the attacking line.

Speculation over Benzema's future had raged in recent weeks. Some talked of a return to another Roshn League club, others of a move outside Saudi Arabia, before fresh reports raised the prospect of him quitting the game altogether. He has yet to settle his position on any of it.

So, in his first appearance since the exit, Benzema simply thanked Al-Hilal, his teammates and his fans. He gave nothing away about the next chapter, leaving every option open for one of the finest strikers of his generation. A big decision now awaits.