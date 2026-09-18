René van der Gijp: 'He plays like a turd! It no longer looks good...'

René van der Gijp is far from impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's current form. The 41-year-old Al Nassr forward is still chasing his 1,000th goal, but according to Van der Gijp that mission is starting to drag on.

Ronaldo currently stands on 973 official career goals, so he needs 27 more to reach the magical mark. On Vandaag Inside, Van der Gijp came up with a tongue-in-cheek solution to bring the Portuguese's chase to a swift end.

"They should just let him score 23 (27, ed.) goals in a friendly one time. Then you'd be rid of it," Van der Gijp joked. "This is going to take so long... He's playing like shit at the moment. It doesn't look good any more."

Even so, Ronaldo is still scoring in Saudi Arabia. The Portuguese superstar has three goals in seven matches this season. Last season, Ronaldo scored 30 times in 37 appearances.

No one is hiding the fact Ronaldo wants to reach the 1,000-goal mark at all costs. In December 2025, he spoke at length about it during the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, after being named the best player in the Middle East for the second year in a row.

"It is difficult to keep playing football, but I am motivated," Ronaldo said at the time. "My passion is great and I want to continue. It does not matter where I play, whether that is in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy football and I want to carry on."

"You know what my goal is," Ronaldo said in December. "I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number you all know: 1,000 goals. I will definitely reach that number, if I do not get any injuries."

His contract with Al-Nassr runs until mid-2027.