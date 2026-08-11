Rebellion at Al-Ahly: Millot refuses the board's decision and obstructs "Al-Raqi's" plan

Saudi press reports have revealed the fate of Ahli player Enzo Millot's departure from the club and his move to Diriyah during the current summer transfer window, amid the player's name being linked with a departure from the club.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" quoted sources close to Ahli: "Enzo Millot currently rejects the idea of leaving the club and moving to Diriyah, as the player is insisting on officially continuing with the team next season."

Ahli's officials want Millot gone this summer, a call driven by the head coach and the club's sporting management.

Beyond his exit, the board are hunting more than one new face before the window shuts, keen to reinforce the squad ahead of the new season.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Diriyah have struck a deal with Ahli over Millot's switch to the newly promoted Roshn League side, a loan running until the end of the new season.

Millot joined Ahli at the start of last season from Germany's Stuttgart. Jaissle pushed hard for the deal, viewing the Frenchman as an important addition to his midfield and rating his ability to carry out the German coach's technical ideas.