RB Leipzig have slapped a final, non-negotiable price tag on their 19-year-old Ivorian star Yan Diomande, with Real Madrid circling the young forward in the current summer transfer window.

Leipzig's sporting director Marcel Schafer confirmed the club's firm stance last Wednesday. "We intend for Yan Diomande to play for Leipzig next season," he said, pointing to the release clause in the player's contract, which runs until 2030 and stands at 130 million euros for any club hoping to sign him.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are preparing an offer worth 120 million euros. They have placed the Ivorian at the top of their transfer wishlist, keen to bolster their attack with one of the most exciting rising talents in European football.

Demichelis opens the door

New Leipzig coach Martin Demichelis refused to rule out a departure. Speaking on Saturday after his side's latest friendly, the Argentine said: "He is still a Leipzig player, but in football, anything is possible." The door, clearly, has not been slammed shut.

Diomande made his name on the European scene during his spell with Leganes in Spain, emerging as one of the continent's most thrilling prospects and turning the heads of several major clubs. Nothing, though, quite matched the interest he now commands from Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Paris in waiting

Madrid are not the only ones watching. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are both tracking the situation closely. Leipzig's message to all of them is identical: pay the 130 million euro release clause, or forget it.

That 10 million euro gap between Real Madrid's anticipated offer and Leipzig's demand could scupper the whole thing. It leaves the Spanish giants with a tough call: meet the asking price, or look elsewhere to strengthen their attack.