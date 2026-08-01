Real Madrid want to offload player before top target can be signed

José Mourinho wants to strengthen his squad before the new season begins in LaLiga. According to Marca, the Portuguese coach is targeting a new centre-back.

The injury list has left Mourinho frustrated, especially at the back. Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rüdiger and Éder Militão are all unavailable with different injuries. The latter still has months of rehabilitation ahead of him.

Ibrahim Konaté, who arrived from Liverpool, will also miss Saturday's friendly against Fiorentina. The French defender is on holiday after reaching the semi-finals at the World Cup.

For now, Mourinho must rely on youth players Lamini Fati and Joan Martínez in the middle of Madrid's defence. At the same time, the club are searching the market for reinforcements at the back.

According to Marca, Madrid must first sell a player before they can sign a defender. The report suggests it is Raúl Asencio, who is currently recovering from an injury.

Mourinho recently spent 75 million euros strengthening the full-back positions. Denzel Dumfries arrived from Inter, while Marc Cucurella was prised away from Chelsea for 55 million euros.

Real Madrid still have a few more friendlies to play before the LaLiga season starts. On 22 August, Espanyol are Mourinho's side's first opponents.