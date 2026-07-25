Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Ivorian winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig this summer, with the two clubs edging towards a final agreement worth 120 million euros including incentives.

French transfer specialists "Foot Mercato" report that Madrid's second attempt for Diomande looks set to succeed. Leipzig turned down the first offer of 100 million euros in the past few hours.

Officials from both clubs are now putting the finishing touches to a deal worth around 120 million euros, according to the same sources. The player has already agreed to move to the Spanish capital and pull on a Real Madrid shirt.

Trusted English journalist Ben Jacobs added on X that Madrid are stepping up their talks with Diomande, and the club now feel confident of striking a final agreement soon.

At 19, Diomande gives Madrid a player who can offer multiple attacking solutions. He can operate on either flank, and his pace and ability to shift the rhythm of an attack make him a rare weapon.

José Mourinho had asked the board to add greater speed to the attack. That request pushed Diomande to the top of the list of names generating serious interest inside the club.

Paris Saint-Germain looked the likeliest destination after reaching an initial agreement with the player. The deal then stalled. Leipzig insisted on a fee of between 120 and 130 million euros, plus a desire to keep him for one more season on loan.

The Parisians walked away rather than pay an inflated price to get the deal over the line.

Madrid, by contrast, moved quietly over the past few days. They used the media noise around the Michael Olise deal at Bayern Munich as cover, exploiting the atmosphere to make their moves in Germany and wrap up talks with Leipzig over Diomande.