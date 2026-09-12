Roma have joined the chase for Endrick, hoping to land the Brazilian forward on loan in January. The player is out of Real Madrid's plans and is yet to play a single minute this season.

Italian sports commentator Nicola Ciccarini reports that Roma are tracking Endrick's situation closely and want him in January. Gasperini fancies him as a left winger, even if that isn't his natural position.

An injury picked up before the season's official fixtures has kept Endrick sidelined at Real Madrid. He made the squad for the game against Inter but has not featured since the campaign began.

Carlos Espí has made life even harder for the Brazilian. Seizing his chance in Endrick's absence, Espí scored against Espanyol and found the net against Real Betis, only for that goal to be ruled out. His form has strengthened his claim for a starting berth.

Roma are not alone. Liverpool are also keeping tabs on Endrick, and Milan have thrown their hat into the ring, opening up the loan race to several clubs before the winter window.

Everything hinges on Real Madrid and the player himself. Should his lack of minutes drag on, the Spanish club may sanction a loan to get him playing regularly.