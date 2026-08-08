Real Madrid star heading for the exit: in talks with 8 English clubs

Brazilian forward Endrick is reassessing his future with Real Madrid after being left frustrated by the limited opportunities he has had with the first team, at a time when his representatives have started to sound out a number of Premier League clubs about the possibility of a move during the current transfer window.

The Brazilian striker turned 20 last month and had hoped to return to the Santiago Bernabéu this summer ready to compete for a regular starting place, following his impressive form during last season's loan spell at Lyon.

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Real Madrid's calculations have changed significantly since then. The club signed Carlos Espí to bolster the forward line, completed a deal worth more than £100 million for Yan Diomande and tied Vinícius Júnior down to a long-term contract. Endrick now feels his path to regular playing time has become far harder.

An old option

According to "teamtalk", that has prompted the striker and his team to start weighing up their next step. His representatives, working with intermediaries, have begun assessing a move to another club, with the Premier League his preferred destination should he leave Spain.

England was an option Endrick considered seriously before opting to join Real Madrid, and the idea of playing in the Premier League still holds great appeal.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have kept a long-standing interest in Endrick and have made contact again over a possible deal. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Fulham have also entered talks about the Brazilian's situation.

The circle of suitors keeps widening, but any deal will ultimately hinge on Real Madrid's stance. Endrick's team have already opened talks with the Spanish club's management about the shape of his departure.

Florentino Pérez remains one of the young player's biggest admirers and does not want to give up on the Endrick project at the Santiago Bernabéu, despite the player's growing concerns about his game time.

Real Madrid prefer a loan

Another loan is Real Madrid's preferred route, mirroring the agreement that took him to Lyon last season, with no option to buy attached. That model appears to suit clubs such as Tottenham, Aston Villa and Fulham, who would be open to signing the player on those terms.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea, by contrast, have made it clear they will not seriously consider the deal unless it includes an option to buy.

Talks between all parties continue. Endrick's representatives kept up their discussions with Real Madrid over the weekend, chasing a formula that satisfies both sides.