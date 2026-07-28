Real Madrid's star has decided to kick off Jose Mourinho's era in the best possible fashion, mapping out a clear plan to win the new manager's trust and nail down a starting spot for the coming season.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", Turkey's Arda Guler returned for pre-season in exceptional physical shape. A special programme during his holiday left him at peak readiness from day one of training, and it made a wonderful impression on Mourinho.

The Turkish playmaker was the first of Real Madrid's World Cup contingent back at the club, cashing in on his national team's early exit. He used the rest period to keep his fitness sharp and stay close to the training ground.

Fourth season, big ambitions. Guler has grown steadily since joining the Spanish giants, featuring in 12 matches during his first campaign before that tally rose to 49 in his second. Last season he played 51 games, scoring 6 goals and providing 14 assists.

Mourinho holds the Turk in special regard. He sees a distinctive talent for receiving the ball between the lines, allied to sharp vision and the ability to make the difference in the final third, plus the mentality and hunger Guler brings to training.

Bernardo Silva's arrival has cranked up the competition, but Guler looks determined to keep fighting for his place. He knows the road to a starting berth in Mourinho's side won't be easy.

His start to pre-season points to the right approach: come back in peak condition, show the hunger, then leave your mark on the pitch.

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