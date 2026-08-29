Italian Fabio Capello, the former Real Madrid coach, values the work done by Portugal's Jose Mourinho during the preparation period for the new season with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid opened their La Liga campaign with a 2-1 win away at Espanyol, then swept Real Sociedad aside 4-1 at the Bernabeu.

The Defensa Central network published Capello's analysis, which he first shared through the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Capello said: "If we compare Real Madrid to last season, it seems to me that Jose Mourinho has already solved the problems."

He continued: "Los Blancos' players are now playing as a team, and so the immense quality that Vinicius, Mbappe, Bellingham and their team-mates possess has begun to show."

"If Mourinho maintains control, then Real Madrid will be the team to beat in the Champions League," Capello added.

Mourinho refused to crack the whip straight away. Instead, he started by demanding a minimum of commitment and discipline.

The key now, as Capello rightly points out, is for the coach to get every player holding that level of work and consistency.

Manage that, and Real Madrid can genuinely compete for the Champions League, La Liga and any other title.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums