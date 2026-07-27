Yan Diomande is Real Madrid-bound. The Spanish giants have wrapped up a deal for the Ivorian winger after striking a final agreement with Germany's Leipzig worth more than 100 million euros, a transfer that could carry major consequences for Vinicius Junior's future and reshape the club's summer plans.

Spanish radio station "Cadena SER" report that Diomande will fly to the Spanish capital in the coming days for a medical and to sign a contract running until June 2031. Journalist Hector Gonzalez confirmed on "El Larguero" that the official announcement could come today, Monday, clearing the way for the player to join training immediately under Portuguese head coach Jose Mourinho.

Diomande becomes Real Madrid's fifth signing of the current summer window, arriving after Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella. It's all part of an ambitious plan to bolster the squad ahead of the new season.

Paris Saint-Germain's exit from the race proved decisive. Journalist Andres Onrubia reported that the Parisian club issued a statement to the media announcing their withdrawal from negotiations over excessive financial demands, having judged that Leipzig's asking price, the player's wages and agents' commissions all breached the criteria the French club had set.

Diomande: replacement for Vinicius or his partner?

His arrival opens up several strategic options within Real Madrid's sporting plans, and the most striking of them bears directly on Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian's contract renewal remains unresolved, and signing the Ivorian gives the club a top-class replacement should Vinicius decide against extending his deal or even walk away this summer.

This pre-emptive move guards Real Madrid against any market blackmail if Vinicius departs. Journalist Anton Miana confirmed that England's Arsenal's interest in the Brazilian star is "very real" and not merely rumours, which opens the door to a possible exit in the closing stage of the window.