Real Madrid open talks with Manchester City over Rodri, but then run into a serious problem

Real Madrid have opened negotiations with Manchester City over a move for Rodri (30), Marca reports. A personal agreement with the midfielder had already been reached earlier.

Rodri's contract at Manchester City runs until next summer. That makes this transfer window one of the last chances for the English club to collect a fee. According to various international media outlets, the Spanish World Cup winner should bring in €70 million.

The 30-year-old midfielder could still decide to extend his contract. According to The Athletic, Manchester City have held talks with him about that, but an agreement does not appear close. Rodri has set his sights on Real Madrid.

Having already reached a personal agreement with Rodri, Real Madrid have now approached Manchester City as well. One problem has surfaced in the meantime: there is no longer any room in Los Blancos' squad.

Spanish media, including radio station Cadena COPE, report that the maximum of 25 squad players has already been reached. Real Madrid will therefore have to make room for any new signing, but nobody in the current squad wants to move on at present.

Among those said to be lined up to leave are Raúl Asencio, Franco Mastantuono and Gonzalo García, but no transfer has materialised so far. The latter has no agreement with Fulham for the time being, Mastantuono only wants to go to River Plate and Asencio wants to fight for his chance under José Mourinho.

Real Madrid must therefore first move one or more players on to make room for Rodri. The midfielder is also still recovering from back surgery and will therefore miss the start of Manchester City's season, but that is not stopping Los Blancos from pushing through the transfer.