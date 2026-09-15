Real Madrid have drawn level on points with leaders FC Barcelona (15), who are still in action on Wednesday. José Mourinho's side led 0-2 against bottom club Elche on Tuesday, but a chaotic finish cost them two points at 2-2. Supersub Espi then struck in stoppage time for the winner: 2-3.

Dean Huijsen saw a powerful header turned away by goalkeeper Matías Dituro. After 25 minutes, the same Dituro then put through his own goal in unfortunate fashion. Kylian Mbappé doubled the lead after good build-up play from Yan Diomande.

Vinicius Júnior was lively and went close several times. Real Madrid took a 0-2 lead into the break and were hardly troubled after the restart. Then Abiel Osorio found the net with twenty minutes left.

Elche completed the comeback when Fernando Niño finished calmly in the 83rd minute. The home fans erupted. Real Madrid, by contrast, could hardly believe it.

Mourinho responded by sending on Carlos Espi and Endrick in an attempt to snatch all three points after all. Time, though, was running against Real Madrid.

In stoppage time, substitute Espi rescued Real Madrid with a goal from an Mbappé assist. The visitors therefore escape against the bottom club and stay on Barcelona's tail.