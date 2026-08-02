Real Madrid discover a new weapon against Fiorentina

Real Madrid showed two different faces during their 2-2 draw with Fiorentina yesterday, Saturday, their first tough friendly test in preparation for the new season. They went two goals ahead before having to settle for a draw.

Brazilian striker Endrick shone on his first appearance following his return from Lyon of France, scoring a goal. New arrival Carlos Espi also made his debut.

Spanish newspaper "Marca"reckoned Real Madrid produced an impressive first half that reflected the ideas of coach Jose Mourinho. The team looked organised, combative and aggressive in their pressing, relying clearly on winning the ball back and launching quick attacks.

Endrick scored the first goal with a powerful strike after a pass from Guler. Camavinga then created the second for the young Ceria, before Fiorentina pulled one back before the break.

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The second half was a different story. Fiorentina took control from the start and threatened Lunin's goal more than once, before Moise Kean grabbed the equaliser with a header immediately after coming on, amid a clear decline in Real Madrid's performance.

Mourinho responded with several changes to regain control. He brought Espi on in place of Endrick and handed Yanez a chance after Dumfries came off.

Balance returned to Real Madrid, and they nearly settled the match in the final moments. Trent delivered a precise cross that Espi met with a header, but it flew just wide.

The report noted that the link between Trent's aerial passes and Espi's ability to finish off crosses could become one of Real Madrid's most prominent attacking weapons in the coming season. The successive substitutions from both sides weakened the rhythm of the match until the final whistle.