Real Madrid have made their call on last-minute business before the summer transfer window slams shut.

According to Tribuna, citing the reliable journalist Jose Felix Diaz, the Spanish giants won't conclude any further deals this summer.

That's despite the club being repeatedly linked with fresh reinforcements in midfield and at centre-back.

Madrid had weighed up adding another midfielder and a left-footed centre-back, with Alessandro Bastoni previously earmarked as a preferred target to rebuild the defence.

Neither position will be strengthened before the deadline.

Los Blancos have already wrapped up several major deals this summer, among them Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Bernardo Silva, Denzel Dumfries and Yan Diomande.

Diomande arrives as the most expensive signing in the club's history, in a deal that could reach 140 million euros.

Also through the door is 19-year-old midfielder Sergio Martinez from Racing Santander, though he's initially expected to continue his development with Castilla.

Departures could still follow before the window closes. Eduardo Camavinga has attracted interest from the Premier League but has so far resisted the idea of leaving, while Raul Asencio has also been put up for sale, though he remains hesitant about leaving Spain.

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