Real Madrid suffered a heavy blow at the start of the second half of the Madrid derby. Referee Ortiz Arias brandished a red card at Dean Huijsen after awarding Atletico Madrid a penalty, and Grimaldo tucked it away to put his side in front.

The danger arrived in the 49th minute. Hancko whipped a cross into the box, Giuliano got there first, and Huijsen brought him down as he tried to deal with the ball, leaving Ortiz Arias to point straight to the spot.

VAR stepped in to review the incident, with the challenge carrying the threat of a red card for Huijsen as the last defender. Ortiz Arias marched to the review screen, cancelled the first card and showed the Real Madrid defender red.

Down to 10 men, Real Madrid had to play the entire second half a man short while already trailing. Turning the derby around had just become a far taller order.

Grimaldo pounced on the chance. He converted the penalty to put Atletico ahead at a decisive moment, piling on Real Madrid's misery just minutes into the second half.