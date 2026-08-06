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Translated by

Real Madrid corner Vinicius with a new offer: awaiting an immediate response

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Arsenal watching in silence

Uncertainty still swirls around the future of Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Junior, whose contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season. Arsenal are pushing hard to sign him this window.

Vinicius's representatives sat down with Real Madrid's Jose Angel Sanchez and Juni Calafat yesterday, Wednesday, in an attempt to break the deadlock over an extension for the Brazilian. They left without an agreement.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" reported, citing radio station "Cadena SER", that Real Madrid have decided to raise their initial offer to 24 million euros net per season, with a contract running until 2031.

That figure still falls well short of the 30 million the 25-year-old first asked for. Yet outlets such as the newspaper "AS" suggest Vini has trimmed that demand by folding bonuses into the new deal, something Real Madrid may also be willing to accept.

Sticking points also include the supposed renewal bonus and image rights, which club and player currently split 50-50. The Brazilian wants that proportion tilted in his favour.

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Both sides feel more optimistic now than they did a few days ago. Even so, according to the Spanish radio station, Real Madrid want an immediate response. The decision now rests with Vinicius, while Arsenal wait on the other side for the outcome of the talks.


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