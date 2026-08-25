Real Madrid are continuing their policy of attracting young talent, and are closing in on completing a deal to sign Ghana's Oscar Naasei Obeng, the Granada defender, to join the Castilla team on a permanent contract.

According to the newspaper «AS», Los Blancos are now close to sealing the deal. Born on 24 February 2005 in the Ghanaian capital Accra, the 21-year-old is set to join Castilla under coach Julian Lopez de Lerma.

Naasei, tied to Granada until 2028, has been a Real Madrid target since last season. Negotiations have accelerated in recent weeks, with the deal possibly wrapped up next Tuesday. The Spanish giants have seen off several rivals for his signature, including Rayo Vallecano.

Standing 1.85 metres tall, the Ghanaian brings serious physical strength. He can play at centre-back and right-back too, handing his new club real tactical flexibility.

Transfermarkt value his current market price at around 1.5 million euros. He joined the Granada academy in 2023 from Ghanaian side Emmanuel City.

Quickly catching the eye in the academy, Naasei earned a promotion to the reserve team before making his first-team bow last season.

Coach Pacheta trusted him from the off this term, handing him starts in the opening two league games against Real Oviedo and Real Mallorca. That run confirmed both his development and his place in the first-team picture.

Should the move go through, Naasei becomes Real Madrid's latest bet on the future. He joins the Castilla project to be developed and readied for a first-team push in the years ahead.