Brazilian forward Endrick faces fresh uncertainty despite an encouraging loan spell at Lyon last season.

The 19-year-old is due back in Madrid on 28 July once his holiday ends. His return, though, guarantees him nothing in a Los Blancos side set for a new look under José Mourinho.

With the club still weighing up additions to their attack, Endrick's future is one of the biggest questions heading into pre-season.

ESPN journalist Rodra reports: "Real Madrid do not rule out loaning Endrick out again this summer, although the player is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabéu and compete for regular minutes."

Mourinho, according to the report, wants to run the rule over Endrick during pre-season before making a final call.

He will assess the Brazilian alongside Gonzalo García, who continues to attract interest from Premier League side Fulham.

One of the two youngsters looks set to leave on loan if Madrid land another marquee forward.

Endrick's representatives, ESPN added, have also considered chasing another loan offer. Their priority now differs from previous discussions, when game time was deemed essential ahead of the World Cup.

The latest thinking among his camp is for him to stay and fight for his place, even if that means a reduced role at the start of the season.

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