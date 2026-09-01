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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Real Madrid awaits surprises on the final day of the transfer window

Real Madrid
LaLiga
R. Asencio
E. Camavinga
Spain
France

Will we witness a thrilling deal at the Bernabeu?

Real Madrid are waiting to see what the final day of the transfer window brings. They have no intention of completing a new deal unless a player leaves first, and so far that looks unlikely.

Everything points to a quiet day at the club's Santiago Bernabeu offices. Staff remain on alert for any surprise in the final hours, because a sudden move could change the plan. The most likely outcome, though, is that nothing changes.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", the focus falls chiefly on Raul Asencio and Eduardo Camavinga. Their situations differ, but they share one crucial thing: both want to stay at Real Madrid.

Asencio was offered to the club on a loan basis. Camavinga was not.

The Frenchman's departure was always seen as a chance to bank a serious financial return, freeing up liquidity and room to manoeuvre. That is why, for weeks, the message has stayed the same. The club would not let him go under any circumstances, and only a fee of no less than 70 million euros would prise him away. No such offer has arrived.

LaLiga
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Real Betis
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Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

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Activity could still flare up if an offer of that size lands during the day, potentially opening fresh talks with the players and shifting their stance.

Such a chain of events looks improbable. Even so, Real Madrid have not ruled out movement around Ferland Mendy, though the club believe no offers have come in for him, particularly given his ongoing injury.

The door stays open in certain cases, then, without losing sight of the near-certain outcome.

Endrick, meanwhile, appears set to stay. Jose Mourinho has told him he wants to count on him and confirmed the youngster is part of his plans.

Calm as the final day of the mercato may be, a number of staff at Real Madrid's Chamartin offices will stay put past midnight, ready for any calls that come.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

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