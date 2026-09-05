Real Betis player reveals Mourinho's tricks: this is his favourite method

Marc Bartra hit back at Jose Mourinho on Friday night, after Real Betis edged Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga. The Betis defender suggested the Portuguese sometimes uses his words to steer attention away from what really matters.

Mourinho had taken aim at the Andalusians' defensive approach, arguing the green and whites set out for a draw before nicking the win.

Bartra was asked about those comments on the famous Spanish programme "El Chiringuito". He replied: "I watched his documentary, and I think that sometimes he likes to divert attention by talking about other things."

Speaking to Tribuna, the defender added: "He is a great coach, but I prefer to talk about Betis and about our win."

The former Barcelona man acknowledged Real Madrid had played well, yet insisted his own side deserved every bit of praise for taking all three points.

"Real Madrid put in a great performance, but Betis did too," he explained. "We showed our character and managed to secure the win."

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Staying switched on for the full 90 minutes matters, Bartra stressed, especially through the spells when Betis are pinned back and forced to defend without the ball.

One goal settled it. Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty in the closing minutes, denied by a fine save from Alvaro Valles, who protected the Andalusians' lead right up to the final whistle.

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