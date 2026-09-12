José Alberto could not hide his delight after Racing Santander beat Deportivo Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. It was the Cantabrian club's second league win of the season, both landed at their El Sardinero home.

The manager told Spanish newspaper "Marca" after the match: "I think it was a very complete match on our part. A good win against a very solid opponent, as they showed in the previous rounds."

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"The team learns from its mistakes," he added. "Today we competed and read the game very well. I am very happy to see them grow as a group."

Yasser Zabiri lit up the afternoon with both winning goals, yet Alberto refused to pin the result on the rising Moroccan star alone. The collective mattered just as much.

"It seemed to me a very good match from the whole team, and I would like to acknowledge that to everyone who took part," José Alberto said. "Zabiri will be on cloud nine with everything that is happening, but he must keep working, because I think he is still capable of giving us a great deal."

Fil Koski put Alavés ahead in the 18th minute. Zabiri hit back on 38 minutes, latching onto a quick break, surging down the right and finishing expertly into the far corner.

The Moroccan struck again in the 53rd minute, converting a cross in front of the Alavés goal to hand his side all three points.

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