Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Real Racing Club de Santander v Elche CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Racing coach: Al-Zabiri is on cloud nine after his brace

Y. Zabiri
Racing Santander vs Deportivo Alaves
Racing Santander
Deportivo Alaves
LaLiga
Morocco
Spain

The Moroccan striker has reached 5 goals in La Liga

José Alberto could not hide his delight after Racing Santander beat Deportivo Alavés 2-1 on Saturday. It was the Cantabrian club's second league win of the season, both landed at their El Sardinero home.

The manager told Spanish newspaper "Marca" after the match: "I think it was a very complete match on our part. A good win against a very solid opponent, as they showed in the previous rounds."

Read also

Yamal closes in on Mbappé's historic record in the Champions League, with Haaland third

The black card appears for the first time in Europe: what is its role?

"The team learns from its mistakes," he added. "Today we competed and read the game very well. I am very happy to see them grow as a group."

Yasser Zabiri lit up the afternoon with both winning goals, yet Alberto refused to pin the result on the rising Moroccan star alone. The collective mattered just as much.

"It seemed to me a very good match from the whole team, and I would like to acknowledge that to everyone who took part," José Alberto said. "Zabiri will be on cloud nine with everything that is happening, but he must keep working, because I think he is still capable of giving us a great deal."

Fil Koski put Alavés ahead in the 18th minute. Zabiri hit back on 38 minutes, latching onto a quick break, surging down the right and finishing expertly into the far corner.

The Moroccan struck again in the 53rd minute, converting a cross in front of the Alavés goal to hand his side all three points.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google