Malik Tillman could be allowed to leave Bayer Leverkusen again this summer, Sky Sport reports. PSV would love to bring the 24-year-old midfielder back, but according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad, they have a problem.

Tillman swapped PSV for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2025. The German club triggered the release clause in the attacking midfielder's contract and paid €35 million.

Now, just a year after his arrival, another move cannot be ruled out. Leverkusen are prepared to do business, but only if someone puts an 'exceptional' fee on the table.

Leverkusen's exact asking price for Tillman is not known. What is clear is that PSV would gladly welcome the United States international back to Eindhoven.

According to the ED, a return to the reigning champions is currently 'not realistic'. PSV do not have the financial muscle to pay a transfer fee of between €30 million and €35 million.

For now, a loan does not seem to offer the Eindhoven club a way through either. "The Germans are open to a sale, a loan is not on the table yet," Elfrink writes about the situation surrounding Tillman.

Tillman is under contract in Germany until mid-2030. According to Transfermarkt, his value is estimated at €30 million.