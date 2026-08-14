Malik Tillman could leave Bayer Leverkusen again this summer, according to Sky Sport. PSV would love to bring the 24-year-old midfielder back, but according to Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad, they have run into a problem.

Tillman joined Bayer Leverkusen from PSV in the summer of 2025. The German club activated the release clause in the attacking midfielder's contract and paid €35 million.

One year on, another exit cannot be ruled out. Leverkusen are prepared to sanction a transfer, but only if an 'exceptional' fee is put on the table.

Exactly how much Leverkusen want for Tillman is unclear. What is clear is that PSV would gladly welcome the United States international back to Eindhoven.

But according to the ED, a return to the reigning Dutch champions is currently 'not realistic'. PSV do not have the financial muscle to pay a fee of between €30 million and €35 million.

Nor does a loan currently look like a way through for the Eindhoven club. "The Germans are open to a sale, a loan is not on the table yet," Elfrink writes about the situation surrounding Tillman.

Tillman is under contract in Germany until mid-2030. His value is estimated at €30 million, according to Transfermarkt.