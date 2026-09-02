PSV sign Lammers: this is the transfer fee

Sam Lammers has returned to PSV, the Eindhoven club have announced on their website. The striker joins from FC Twente, has signed a two-year contract and will wear the No.29 shirt. PSV are reportedly paying two million euros for the transfer.

"This really does feel like coming home. It's incredible to see how the club have quite literally and figuratively been building in the meantime. The academy has had a huge upgrade in terms of facilities, the professional side has been completely renovated, and that’s without even mentioning all the innovations at the stadium. PSV are on the up, you can feel it in everything," Lammers said after signing the contracts.

As for Lammers, he never had any doubts about returning to PSV. "From the very first phone call, the feeling was absolutely right on both sides. For me, it was a no-brainer to return to PSV. The complete picture is just right now. I'm back with a great deal of desire, fresh energy and ambition."

Technical director Earnest Stewart said: "We were still looking for a strong addition in the striker position and Sam was at the top of the list for all of us. He fits very well into the style of play PSV stand for, has a lot of experience, knows the club and is a proven goalscorer. On top of that, he brings the right mentality and knows what it takes to perform at PSV. We are therefore very pleased that Sam is back in Eindhoven."

Lammers is PSV's seventh signing of the summer. Earlier, Sven Mijnans, Kodai Sano, Filip Kostic, Lutsharel Geertruida, Sami Ouaissa and Ayoni Santos arrived in Eindhoven.

Before this move, the new signing came through PSV's academy and broke into the first team. In 2020, he joined Atalanta. Spells at Eintracht Frankfurt, Empoli, Sampdoria, Rangers FC, FC Utrecht and FC Twente followed.

Saturday could bring Lammers' debut for PSV. The reigning champions travel to Ajax that day.