Sparta Rotterdam and PEC Zwolle shared the points on Friday night after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Het Kasteel. It was a fine evening for PSV loanee Isaac Babadi, who scored immediately on his debut.

Both sides created openings early on, and Milan Zonneveld looked set to strike first. The towering striker headed the ball into the net, but the goal was ruled out after a foul in the penalty area.

PEC found the net at the other end soon after. Following a fine move, Dylan Mbayo played the ball to Ibrahim Cissoko, who cut inside and brilliantly curled into the far corner: 0-1. The visitors celebrated, and their belief in a positive result grew.

That belief took a major knock within three minutes. Sparta threatened again from a corner and Zonneveld headed home. This time the goal counted: 1-1.

Up to half-time, the game swung from end to end at Het Kasteel. Ryan Thomas saw his long-range effort saved, Mitchell van Bergen tested the reflexes of Jasper Schendelaar and Michael Brouwer produced an excellent stop from Mbayo's effort. Casper Terho then hit the post for Sparta.

The chances kept coming after the break. Mbayo rattled the crossbar, while Terho flashed narrowly wide at the other end. Then, in the 69th minute, Sparta went 2-1 up.

Thomas gave the ball away far too cheaply in his own half, allowing Zonneveld to pounce. The striker then squared it for the onrushing Babadi, who delicately poked past Schendelaar. A dream debut for the PSV loanee.

PEC still had another response. Tobias Sommer's free-kick found the head of Koen Kostons, who powered a magnificent header home: 2-2. Both sides had to settle for a draw, and that was a fair result too.