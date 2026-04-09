PSV has surprised observers by preparing to extend the contract of a highly sought-after player

PSV are set to renegotiate and extend the contract of third-choice goalkeeper Niek Schiks, according to a report by Rik Elfrink of the Eindhovens Dagblad on Thursday.

Schiks has made two appearances for the Dutch champions this season while first-choice stoppers Nick Olij and Matej Kovar were sidelined, and he has accumulated most of his minutes in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie with Jong PSV.

His performance away to FC Groningen—a 2–1 win—impressed head coach Peter Bosz. Schiks is currently tied to the club until mid-2027, but that deal is expected to be extended shortly.

Despite the extension, PSV plans to send him on loan to another Dutch club this summer.

Last month, transfer expert Mounir Boualin reported that RKC Waalwijk is pursuing a loan move for the young shot-stopper, and more suitors are likely to emerge before the transfer window closes.