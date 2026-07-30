PSV are interested in Lutsharel Geertruida, the Eindhovens Dagblad reported on Thursday. However, it remains to be seen whether the reigning Dutch champions will actually do business with RB Leipzig for the defender, who has 21 caps for the Netherlands.

The newspaper adds that Leipzig want a substantial fee for the transfer rights of the Netherlands international. That could yet prove to be the main stumbling block.

PSV are exploring options at right-back and in central defence. Geertruida is certainly one of the candidates for director of football Earnest Stewart.

At least €20 million appears to be required for Geertruida, and that currently looks beyond the Eindhoven club. A loan move may offer a solution, although it is unclear whether that is feasible for PSV.

Geertruida still has three seasons left on his Leipzig contract. Last season, the former Feyenoord defender spent time on loan at Sunderland, who did not want to keep him on a permanent basis.

Transfermarkt currently values Geertruida at €20 million. Right now, the defender is preparing for the new Bundesliga season, which starts for Leipzig on 29 August with a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

In the build-up to the World Cup, Geertruida was on the standby list for the Netherlands squad. Ronald Koeman still called him up because Jurriën Timber withdrew through injury.