Kodai Sano is officially a PSV player, the Eindhoven club have announced through their official channels. The 22-year-old midfielder joins from NEC and has signed a contract until mid-2031 at the Philips Stadion.

"I see this transfer as the ideal next step in my career," Sano, who will wear the number 24 shirt, told the PSV website. "PSV are a top club, you can see that in everything. What’s more, the character and playing style of the head coach really appeal to me."

"He even still speaks a little Japanese, because of his own past at JEF United. That’s great fun, of course. I can’t wait to step onto the pitch here. I will fight for PSV with everything I have in me, every single day."

Earnest Stewart, PSV’s director of football affairs, has also welcomed Sano’s arrival. "We see him as a number six with a lot of dynamism in his game. Kodai can provide enormous intensity, fits PSV’s style of play perfectly and also possesses a great deal of potential for growth."

"In addition, despite his young age he has already shown that he can perform under pressure and dares to take responsibility. We see Kodai as a very valuable addition," Stewart said.

PSV and NEC are not disclosing the exact transfer fee. NEC have, however, referred to a "transfer record". According to reports, NEC will receive fifteen million euros including bonuses for the defensive midfielder. The previous record belonged to Basar Önal, who moved to Lille OSC earlier this summer.

Still under contract in Nijmegen until mid-2028, Sano had been playing for NEC since 2023. In total, the Japan international made 98 appearances for the club, scoring twelve times.