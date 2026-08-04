PSV compromise and seem to have landed their dream signing

PSV hope Kodai Sano will be playing at the Philips Stadion by the end of the transfer window, Rik Elfrink writes for the Eindhovens Dagblad. There is also cautious optimism over Filip Kostic.

Last week, PSV pulled the plug on negotiations with NEC over a move for Sano. The champions felt the Nijmegen club's asking price was too high.

Talks resumed this week, though. According to Elfrink, both clubs are prepared to 'water down the wine'. Sano now looks likely to be allowed to join PSV after the Champions League qualifiers.

On Tuesday evening, NEC play the first leg of their two-legged tie against Olympiakos. The return fixture in Nijmegen is scheduled for next week.

Should NEC come through the tie, they will face Union Sint-Gillis or Bodø/Glimt in a play-off, depending on who wins that two-legged contest. Elfrink says PSV hope Sano will be playing in Eindhoven by the end of August, which suggests NEC want to keep him for qualification for the billion-ball.

There is also some optimism over Kostic. PSV are competing with AEK Athens for his signature. The Greek champions wanted an answer before Tuesday, but have already extended the deadline by a day. Kostic appears to be leaning towards a move to PSV.