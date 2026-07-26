Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and Spanish newspaper Marca report that Real and Leipzig struck an agreement on Sunday evening. The 19-year-old Ivorian is now set to cost more than €100 million, although the exact fee remains unclear. Most recently, Leipzig were said to be demanding €150 million. Diomande is due to fly to Madrid this week to sign a contract until 2031, which has already been agreed.

Paris Saint-Germain had also been linked with the player right until the end. But on Sunday, the French club pulled out of the negotiations and did so with an explosive statement published by several outlets including Sky and Marca .

It read: "PSG officially withdrew their interest in Yan Diomande as well as their bids this evening. The demanded transfer fee and salary expectations were completely disproportionate. PSG will not abandon their principles of rational financial management as well as a balanced squad structure."

Diomande joined Leipzig in 2025 for €20 million

Manchester City and Liverpool were also linked with Diomande. His now imminent move to Real should also end any debate over the alleged interest from Los Blancos in Michael Olise of Bayern Munich.

Last summer, Diomande joined Leipzig from CD Leganes for €20 million and signed a contract until 2030. He scored 15 goals and supplied 11 assists in 46 appearances across all competitions.

For Ivory Coast, Diomande started regularly at the World Cup. In four appearances at the tournament, he registered one assist and caught the eye with a string of strong displays. The Ivorians then suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to Norway in the round of 32.



