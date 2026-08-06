PSG come in with a hugely increased bid for Ajax star Godts

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to go back to Ajax for Mika Godts. According to De Telegraaf, the French giants are preparing a significantly improved bid after the Amsterdam club firmly rejected an opening offer.

PSG initially offered €40 million, plus €5 million in possible bonuses. Ajax never considered that enough and rejected the proposal straight away.

After the 3-1 win over Shelbourne in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, it emerged that the Parisians have no intention of backing off. Godts scored against the Irish side, missed a penalty and went off to a standing ovation shortly before full time at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

PSG's new bid is said to be worth between €50 million and €55 million. That would lift the fixed fee by at least €10 million compared with the first offer.

Even that figure still falls below the transfer fee Ajax have in mind. Around the Johan Cruyff ArenA, there is talk of an asking price of around €60 million to €65 million for the 21-year-old winger.

To drive the fee as high as possible in negotiations, Ajax have enlisted Jorge Mendes. The leading Portuguese agent, who is said to have offered his services five months ago, is working on a no-cure-no-pay basis and will only be paid if PSG meet the desired sum.

AZ and NEC also approached Mendes in the past to help with possible outgoing transfers for Kees Smit and Kodai Sano respectively. It is not known whether he is actually involved in Sano's impending move to PSV.

Godts is also said to have already reached a full personal agreement with PSG, where a contract until mid-2031 or 2032 is waiting for him. Ajax face PEC Zwolle on Sunday, but with interest from Paris growing, it is unclear whether the Belgian will still be in the Amsterdam club's squad by then.