The Italian Football Federation's project has suffered a major blow. Pep Guardiola has definitively rejected the offer to take charge of the national team, preferring to stay out of coaching for now, which has turned attention towards Andrea Pirlo as the alternative.

Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport" revealed this Friday that Guardiola told Paolo Maldini, the Federation's new sporting director, and his advisor Leonardo, that he was turning them down. His message read: "Thank you, I am proud of this offer, but I do not feel able to take on this experience at present."

The decision was not an easy one. Guardiola thought long and hard about leading Italy, but personal and professional considerations settled the matter in the end.

Guardiola had decided some time ago to end his spell at Manchester City after 10 years with the English club, and only an exceptional offer would have changed his mind. That is what made him pause over the Italy job, especially as the approach came from figures he holds in high regard, such as Maldini and Leonardo.

Reasons for Guardiola's rejection

The newspaper pointed to Guardiola's desire for a long rest as the most prominent factor behind his decision. After years of work and constant travel between European and global stadiums, the Spaniard wants to dedicate more time to himself and his family.

His professional outlook also played a part. Guardiola is known for his intense passion for football, and he believes coaching a national team demands full commitment rather than supervising from a distance or leaning on a network of assistants.

"If I do it, I will do it 100%," Guardiola said during the negotiations, according to the report, refusing to take on any role he could not give his full focus. Coaching a team of Italy's stature would be a completely new experience for him.

Respect came into it too. Guardiola holds Italy in great esteem, and the same goes for Maldini, with whom he shares a strong relationship after the Italian handed him his first Champions League title as a coach.

Maldini had put a long-term project on the table, one spanning eight to 10 years. The Spaniard does not feel ready to commit to something of that magnitude right now, not least because he wants to step away from the pressure for a while.

Pirlo the alternative choice to lead the Azzurri

With the door to Guardiola closed, the Federation has switched to its alternative plan. That plan bears the name of Andrea Pirlo.

Maldini and Leonardo see Pirlo as the right man to build a new phase for Italy, to close the book on the past and to offer a different vision for Italian football over the coming years.

Time is tight. The Nations League is around eight weeks away, followed by preparations for Euro 2028, yet the Federation is convinced the long-term project cannot survive fresh sudden changes.

Officials want a team capable of competing at the 2030 World Cup, after years of instability that saw Italy miss out on the 2018 and 2022 editions.

Maldini revealed in media statements on Thursday that he had opened talks with Carlo Ancelotti, the Brazil coach, but the veteran Italian also rejected the offer, preferring to stay on with the Seleção.