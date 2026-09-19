Probable PSV line-up: Bosz makes a decision on hat-trick hero Mijnans

PSV face a tough test on Sunday away to FC Twente at De Grolsch Veste. Peter Bosz largely sticks with the side that beat Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 last week. Kick-off in Enschede is at 14:30 and the match will be shown live on ESPN 3.

Matej Kovar did not cover himself in glory for Sparta's opener, but Bosz has no reason to drop the goalkeeper. PSV also keep the same back four, with Sergiño Dest, Lutsharel Geertruida, Armando Obispo and Mauro Júnior all starting.

In midfield, Paul Wanner and Kodai Sano, both on target against PSV, must provide control against Twente. Guus Til starts as the most advanced of the visitors' midfield three from Eindhoven.

Against Sparta, Bosz rotated heavily and handed Sven Mijnans a chance up front. The midfielder by trade responded with a hat-trick. He drops back out for Ricardo Pepi, while Ivan Perisic on the right and Ruben van Bommel on the left also return to the PSV attack.

After recovering from a false start to beat Sparta 4-1, PSV sit top of the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie. Twente joined the chasing pack with a 2-0 win over bottom side ADO Den Haag.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Wanner, Sano, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.