Probable PSV line-up: Bosz changes the team in two positions

PSV round off the weekend in the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie on Sunday against Sparta Rotterdam. Voetbalzone expect Peter Bosz to make two changes. PSV v Sparta kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Matej Kovar starts in goal at the Philips Stadion. Mauro Júnior returns from suspension and comes in for Filip Kostic at left-back. Sergiño Dest starts on the right, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Armando Obispo must keep Sparta's striker under control.

After failing to make much of an impression against Shakhtar Donetsk on Thursday, Paul Wanner drops out for Noah Fernandez. The in-form Kodai Sano and Guus Til complete PSV's midfield on Sunday.

Up front, there are no surprises in PSV's line-up for the home game against Sparta. Ivan Perisic, Ricardo Pepi and Ruben van Bommel will need to keep PSV on the heels of leaders AZ.

Last week, PSV beat Ajax 1-3 and took a huge boost in confidence from it. The 1-1 draw against Shakhtar was a slight let-down for the reigning champions.

Probable PSV line-up: Kovar; Dest, Geertruida, Obispo, Mauro Júnior; Sano, Fernandez, Til; Perisic, Pepi, Van Bommel.