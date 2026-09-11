Ajax are out for revenge in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie after their 1-3 defeat to PSV. Coach Míchel makes several changes to his side against Fortuna Sittard, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off in Limburg is at 20:00, with live coverage on ESPN 1.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal in Sittard. Anton Gaaei lines up at right-back in the back four. Thilo Kehrer comes in for Aaron Bouwman, who must recover after Ruben van Bommel's challenge last week. Youri Baas partners Kehrer in defence against Fortuna. Caio Henrique starts at left-back.

After making his debut as a substitute against PSV, Sofyan Amrabat is set to start this time. Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt complete Ajax's midfield against Danny Buijs's side. Jorthy Mokio therefore drops out for the time being.

Up front, Steven Berghuis gets another chance to impress on the right, while Abdellah Ouazane is set to show his qualities on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line for the visitors from Amsterdam.

Although Ajax matched PSV for a long spell, they still lost 1-3 at home. Fortuna beat strugglers ADO Den Haag 2-3 and moved into the Eredivisie sub-top.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Caio Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Arokodare, Ouazane.