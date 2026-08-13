Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel points to Steven Berghuis's replacement

Ajax face FC Shelbourne in Ireland on Thursday evening. The Amsterdam club are hoping to reach the Conference League play-offs and defend a 3-1 lead.

Ajax saw off FK Vojvodina with little trouble in the second qualifying round and also beat Shelbourne comfortably at the Johan Cruyff ArenA last Thursday.

They missed a host of chances and still let in a late goal, which leaves Shelbourne with a sliver of hope of reaching the play-offs.

The Irish side must then beat Marc ter Stegen at least twice. The German goalkeeper started against PEC Zwolle last weekend in the 0-2 win and made a good impression.

In front of him, Ajax's defence will consist of Owen Wijndal, who comes in for Caio Henrique, Daley Blind, who gets the nod over Youri Baas, Aaron Bouwman and Lucas Rosa.

Míchel will go with Youri Regeer, Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh in midfield. The trio have played together in every Conference League match so far.

Up front, Ajax's Spanish coach has decisions to make, with Steven Berghuis absent in Dublin due to private circumstances. Mika Godts, who was on the bench against PEC Zwolle because he was said not to be fully fit, is also likely to be rested.

So Míchel will start Abdellah Ouazane on the left wing, just as he did against PEC Zwolle. Maher Carrizo starts on the right, while Kasper Dolberg leads the line, as he has in every game so far.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Wijndal, Blind, Bouwman, Rosa; Regeer, Klaassen, Gloukh; Ouazane, Dolberg, Carrizo