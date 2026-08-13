Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel names replacement for Steven Berghuis

Ajax face FC Shelbourne in Ireland on Thursday evening. The Amsterdam club hope to reach the Conference League play-offs and defend a 3-1 lead.

Having come through the second qualifying round against FK Vojvodina without too much trouble, Ajax also beat Shelbourne comfortably at the Johan Cruyff ArenA last Thursday.

They missed a host of chances and still conceded late on, which leaves Shelbourne with a glimmer of hope of reaching the play-offs.

For that to happen, the Irish side will have to beat Marc ter Stegen at least twice. The German goalkeeper started against PEC Zwolle last weekend, a 2-0 win, and made a strong impression.

At the back, Ajax will line up with Owen Wijndal in place of Caio Henrique, Daley Blind ahead of Youri Baas, Aaron Bouwman and Lucas Rosa.

Midfield duties will fall to Youri Regeer, Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh. The trio have started together in every Conference League match so far.

Further forward, Ajax's Spanish coach has decisions to make, with Steven Berghuis absent in Dublin due to private circumstances. Mika Godts, who was on the bench against PEC Zwolle because he was reportedly not fully fit, is also expected to be rested.

So Míchel will start Abdellah Ouazane on the left wing, just as he did against PEC Zwolle. Maher Carrizo will play on the right, while Kasper Dolberg will lead the line again, as he has in every match so far.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Wijndal, Blind, Bouwman, Rosa; Regeer, Klaassen, Gloukh; Ouazane, Dolberg, Carrizo