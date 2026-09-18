Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel do not stick with the team who won 5-1

Ajax are back at home on Saturday, this time against Excelsior. Míchel looks set to bring back the more familiar names. Ajax v Excelsior kicks off at 20:00 on Saturday and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

In midweek against Willem II, a 5-1 win, the Spanish coach started Maarten Paes, Lucas Rosa, Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg. This time, though, Míchel appears ready to revert to his previous line-up.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal. Anton Gaaei comes in for Lucas Rosa at right-back. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas are the centre-backs against Excelsior. Caio Henrique replaces Owen Wijndal on the left.

Meanwhile, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their places in midfield. Sofyan Amrabat returns as the holding midfielder at the expense of Jorthy Mokio. Recent signing Yves Bissouma is not yet eligible to play.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare returns as the central striker after being called up by Nigeria. Steven Berghuis will play on the right, while Oscar Gloukh is set to keep his place on the left.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.