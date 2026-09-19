Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel do not stick with the team that won 5-1

Ajax are back at home on Saturday, this time against Excelsior. Coach Míchel looks set to restore some familiar names to his side. Ajax v Excelsior kicks off on Saturday at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 2.

Midweek, in the 5-1 win over Willem II, the Spanish coach selected Maarten Paes, Lucas Rosa, Owen Wijndal and Kasper Dolberg. Míchel now seems ready to revert to his previous line-up.

In goal, Marc-André ter Stegen starts. Anton Gaaei comes in for Lucas Rosa at right-back. Thilo Kehrer and Youri Baas are the centre-backs against Excelsior. Caio Henrique replaces Owen Wijndal on the left.

In midfield, Davy Klaassen and Julian Brandt keep their places in the Amsterdam side. Sofyan Amrabat returns in the holding role at the expense of Jorthy Mokio. Recent signing Yves Bissouma is not yet eligible to play.

Up front, Tolu Arokodare returns as the central striker after being called up by Nigeria. Steven Berghuis operates on the right, while Oscar Gloukh is again preferred on the left.

Ajax probable line-up: Ter Stegen; Gaaei, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Gloukh.