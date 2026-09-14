Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel changes the team in every line

Ajax host promoted side Willem II on Tuesday. Coach Míchel is set to make changes in every department, Voetbalzone predicts. Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff ArenA is at 20:00 and the game will be shown live on ESPN 2.

At right-back, Lucas Rosa gets the nod over Anton Gaaei. Thilo Kehrer impressed on his full debut against Fortuna Sittard and keeps his place alongside Youri Baas in central defence. Caio Henrique continues on the left of the back four.

In midfield, Sofyan Amrabat and Julian Brandt start again for Ajax. The Spaniard in charge of the Amsterdam side goes with Davy Klaassen this time, with Jorthy Mokio dropping to the bench.

Further forward, Steven Berghuis starts on the right and Abdellah Ouazane on the left. Tolu Arokodare leads the line against the visitors from Tilburg.

Ajax head into the match full of confidence after beating Fortuna 1-5. Willem II also picked up a useful result, drawing 1-1 away to fellow leaders AZ.

Probable Ajax line-up: Ter Stegen; Rosa, Kehrer, Baas, Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.