Probable Ajax line-up: Míchel changes his team in only one position

Ajax host FK Vojvodina on Thursday evening in the return leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Coach Míchel seems to have few surprises up his sleeve. Kick-off at the Johan Cruyff ArenA is at 20:00 and the match will be shown live on the main channel of Ziggo Sport.

In goal, Maarten Paes starts again for Ajax, who won 1-4 in Serbia last week. From right to left, Lucas Rosa, Aaron Bouwman, Daley Blind and Caio Henrique make up the Amsterdam side's defence. That means Owen Wijndal drops to the bench.

There are no major surprises in midfield either. Youri Regeer must provide the control, while Davy Klaassen and Oscar Gloukh are tasked with linking up with the forward line.

Out wide, Steven Berghuis on the right and Mika Godts on the left are expected to provide the threat. Kasper Dolberg leads the line in the system used by Míchel. New signing Marcos Leonardo, who got minutes against Burnley on Sunday, can hope for a substitute appearance.

Should Ajax avoid a complete shock against Vojvodina, a two-legged tie with Shelbourne FC will probably follow in the third qualifying round on 6 and 13 August. The Irish club won the first leg of their second qualifying round tie 5-2 against Estonia's Nõmme Kalju FC.

After that, the possible play-offs are scheduled for 20 and 27 August. If Ajax come through all of that, the draw for the league phase takes place on 28 August. The main tournament, featuring six opponents, begins on 15 October.

Probable Ajax line-up: Paes; Rosa, Bouwman, Blind, Caio Henrique; Regeer, Klaassen, Gloukh; Berghuis, Dolberg, Godts.