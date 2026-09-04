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Rian Rosendaal

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Probable Ajax line-up: does Amrabat start immediately against PSV?

Ajax vs PSV Eindhoven
Ajax
PSV Eindhoven
Eredivisie

Ajax host PSV on Saturday in the first big clash of the VriendenLoterij Eredivisie. Coach Míchel appears to have few surprises in store, Voetbalzone predict. Ajax v PSV kicks off at 20:00 and will be shown live on ESPN 1.

Marc-André ter Stegen starts in goal at the Johan Cruyff ArenA. Lucas Rosa gets the nod at right-back, while Caio Henrique patrols the left flank. Aaron Bouwman and Youri Baas again form the heart of the Amsterdam defence. Thilo Kehrer, signed this week, therefore starts on the bench.

Amrabat starts immediately
Sofyan Amrabat, unveiled last week, is expected to start against PSV. Jorthy Mokio has brought control and balance to the Ajax midfield in recent weeks, but now makes way. Davy Klaassen adds experience and running power, while Julian Brandt supplies creativity further forward.

Up front, Míchel sticks with familiar names, with Steven Berghuis operating on the right. Abdellah Ouazane starts on the left, while the 1.97-metre-tall Tolu Arokodare leads the line as the central striker and focal point against PSV.

The Spanish coach also has Oscar Gloukh, Simon Adingra and Viktor Tsygankov available in attack, with the latter having missed the game against Telstar. Rayane Bounida is unavailable due to injury.

Eredivisie
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX
PSV Eindhoven crest
PSV Eindhoven
PSV

Ajax took confidence from a 0-4 win over Telstar. That result left the Amsterdam side fourth, three points behind second-placed PSV, who thrashed FC Utrecht 1-6.

Probable Ajax line-up (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Rosa, Bouwman, Baas, Caio Henrique; Amrabat, Klaassen, Brandt; Berghuis, Tolu, Ouazane.

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