Feyenoord return to Champions League action on Wednesday against Real Betis in the league phase. Giovanni van Bronckhorst will name a strong side in Spain, Voetbalzone predicts. The match in Seville kicks off at 21:00 and will be shown live on Ziggo Sport Select.

Against Telstar last Saturday, Van Bronckhorst started Thijs Kraaijeveld, Sem Steijn and Gaoussou Diarra as Feyenoord won 3-4. None of the three is expected to start against Real Betis on Wednesday.

Tjark Ernst starts in goal for Feyenoord, with Givairo Read at right-back and Mika Mármol at left-back. Jeremiah St. Juste returns to the heart of the defence alongside Tsuyoshi Watanabe.

Oussama Targhalline takes the place of Steijn, who scored twice against Telstar, in midfield. Charles Vanhoutte and Gjivai Zechiël complete Feyenoord's midfield in Spain.

On the right wing, Anis Hadj Moussa starts on Wednesday, with Luciano Valente returning on the left. Nacho Ferri leads the line in the visitors' three-man attack.

Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in impressive fashion last week. Real Betis beat FC Porto 3-2 before suffering a 2-5 home defeat to FC Barcelona three days later.

Predicted Feyenoord line-up: Ernst; Read, St. Juste, Wattanabe, Mármol; Vanhoutte, Targhalline, Zechiël; Hadj Moussa, Ferri, Valente.