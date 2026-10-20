Paris Saint-Germain's clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League could throw up an intriguing subplot off the pitch. One of the French side's stars has promised to perform Cristiano Ronaldo's famous celebration the next time he scores, a moment that would carry added sensitivity in front of the Catalan faithful.

With the eagerly awaited encounter looming at the Parc des Princes, eyes are on the possibility of the famous "SIUUU" celebration landing in the net of Real Madrid's historic rivals, the club with which the Portuguese star's legend was bound for so many years.

Who is behind the promise?

It all traces back to a live stream on 11 October, bringing together Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and famous American content creator "IShowSpeed", a man known for his huge passion for Cristiano Ronaldo.

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During the chat, Speed asked the Paris Saint-Germain star to mimic Ronaldo's celebration when he next scored. The player agreed, turning his next goal celebration into a talking point for both stars' followers.

Will Kvaratskhelia fulfil his promise against Barcelona?

Kvaratskhelia failed to score in his side's matches against Manchester City and Strasbourg, so the clash with Barcelona hands him a fresh chance to make good on his word.

Should he find the net, we may well see that "SIUUU" celebration Ronaldo so often performed before the crowds in European stadiums. This time, though, it would come against an opponent for whom such a celebration carries special meaning.









Ronaldo's celebration: a potential message to Barcelona's fans

What makes the idea so juicy is the long history of rivalry between Ronaldo and Real Madrid on one side, and Barcelona on the other. The Portuguese star's years at the Bernabeu produced some extraordinary encounters against the Catalans.

Pulling off the celebration in front of Barcelona could spark a huge reaction among the fans, especially given that Ronaldo stands as the most prominent symbol of Real Madrid in the modern era.

That said, nothing confirms Kvaratskhelia is out to wind up Barcelona's supporters. The whole thing stems from a promise made to an American content creator, not a public vow to send a message to the Catalans.

So will the Paris Saint-Germain star score against Barcelona and celebrate like the Real Madrid legend? Or will the promise wait for another night?







