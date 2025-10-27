How to watch today’s Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Detroit Pistons are set to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to open the pivotal NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Cavaliers have the scoring advantage, averaging 120 points per game to the Pistons' 115. However, Cleveland only averages 37.3 rebounds per game, while Detroit dominated the boards with an astounding 49.7.

The Pistons lead with 25.7 assists per game, while the Cavaliers have 25.3 assists per game. Cleveland has 10.7 steals per game, while Detroit has 7 steals per game. However, the Pistons are averaging 8.7 blocks per game compared to the Cavaliers' 3.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Detroit Pistons will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in an epic NBA game on October 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date October 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: NBC

NBC Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Detroit Pistons team news

Cade Cunningham shoots 77.3% from the free-throw line and 39.7% from the field, scoring 23.0 points a game.

Jalen Duren has been averaging 9.7 rebounds, of which 4.7 are from his offensive end and 5.0 are from his defensive end.

Isaiah Stewart averages 2.23 blocks per game

Detroit Pistons injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Caris LeVert Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Marcus Sasser Hip injury Day-to-Day

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 51.7% from the field and 76.0% from the free-throw line, scoring 30.0 points on average per game.

Evan Mobley averages 8.0 rebounds per game, which includes 6.7 defensive and 1.3 offensive rebounds.

Lonzo Ball limits his turnovers to 3.0 per game while averaging 6.3 assists in 23.0 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Max Strus Foot injury Out PG, Darius Garland Toe injury Out

Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Based on their previous five meetings, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won four of them, giving them the advantage against the Detroit Pistons. The Cavaliers demonstrated their offensive consistency and defensive mastery by winning handily on October 15, 2025 (118-100), January 28, 2025 (110-91), and October 26, 2024 (113-101).

The Pistons' lone victory, a thrilling 133-122 victory on March 29, 2025, showed that when their offense is clicking, they can contend with Cleveland.

The Cavaliers come into this game with momentum and confidence because of their past performance, but if Detroit plays well on both sides of the court, they could pull off an upset.

Date Results Oct 15, 2025 Cavaliers 118-100 Pistons Mar 29, 2025 Pistons 133-122 Cavaliers Feb 06, 2025 Cavaliers 118-115 Pistons Jan 28, 2025 Cavaliers 110-91 Pistons Oct 26, 2024 Cavaliers 113-101 Pistons

