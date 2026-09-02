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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Mohamed Mansi

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Picture: the secret behind Yamal's presence in Paris

Valencia vs Barcelona
Valencia
Barcelona
LaLiga
L. Yamal
Spain
France

Yamal heads to the French capital: what's the reason?

Lamine Yamal has two goals in three matches this season for Barcelona. The 19-year-old is once again shaping up to be one of the names to watch.

Valencia are next on the agenda for the Catalans this Sunday, in the fourth round of the Spanish league. But Yamal has used a short break to get away.

According to Foot Mercato, the teenager headed to the French capital to soak up the atmosphere of Paris, as he showed on his social media accounts.

He'll know the destination well again in a few weeks. Barcelona travel to the Parc des Princes to face Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October in the Champions League.

Barcelona have begun the defence of their Spanish league title with three straight wins, seeing off Elche, Athletic Bilbao and Rayo Vallecano.

LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

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