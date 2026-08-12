Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-REAL MADRID-KAIRAT ALMATYAFP

Translated by

Picture: Real Madrid officially unveil their third kit

Deportivo de A Coruna vs Real Madrid
Deportivo de A Coruna
Real Madrid
Club Friendlies
Spain

The shirt is equipped with moisture-wicking technology.

Real Madrid officially unveiled the club's third shirt on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

Los Blancos begin their campaign on Saturday 22 August, facing Espanyol in the first round of the Spanish league.

The new kit comes in a bright pink, with white details on a V-shaped collar, the sleeves, the three stripes, the "Adidas" manufacturer's logo and the Real Madrid crest. Geometric patterns inspired by Latin American handicrafts complete the design, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.

Through the shirt, Real Madrid aim to highlight the bond that unites their fans around the world, and the passion that transcends borders and cultures.

Adidas's "Climacool" technology also features, designed to wick away moisture, alongside lightweight fabrics with three-dimensional technology for a better fit.

Club Friendlies
Deportivo de A Coruna crest
Deportivo de A Coruna
COR
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA




Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google