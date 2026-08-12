Picture: Real Madrid officially unveil their third kit

Real Madrid officially unveiled the club's third shirt on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the new 2026-2027 season.

Los Blancos begin their campaign on Saturday 22 August, facing Espanyol in the first round of the Spanish league.

The new kit comes in a bright pink, with white details on a V-shaped collar, the sleeves, the three stripes, the "Adidas" manufacturer's logo and the Real Madrid crest. Geometric patterns inspired by Latin American handicrafts complete the design, according to the "Foot Mercato" network.

Through the shirt, Real Madrid aim to highlight the bond that unites their fans around the world, and the passion that transcends borders and cultures.

Adidas's "Climacool" technology also features, designed to wick away moisture, alongside lightweight fabrics with three-dimensional technology for a better fit.











