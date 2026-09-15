Al Ain's official account stunned everyone on "X" with a striking move after the 4-0 thrashing of Al Nassr, the match that brought the two sides together in the first round of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Read also: "Pathetic": Al Nassr fans shock Ronaldo and demand Postecoglou's head

One incident sparked widespread controversy. Cristiano Ronaldo went down inside Al Ain's penalty area during an attacking attempt, without any clear contact from a single UAE player, and the clip tore across social media within minutes.

Al Nassr fans buzzed over the moment as it spread far and wide. Al Ain supporters, meanwhile, treated the whole scene as a joke, revelling in the Portuguese star's tumble during a match that ended in a historic win for the UAE side.

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Once the final whistle blew, Al Ain's official account posted an image of Ronaldo mid-fall inside the box, a sarcastic nod to the clip that had caused all the fuss. The caption read: "The grass in Al Ain is irresistible, it seems."

Followers piled in. Some read it as harmless mockery of an in-game moment, while others reckoned that picking out Ronaldo specifically and captioning it that way carried a pointed message to the Portuguese star and Al Nassr's fans.

The jibe landed on a brutal night for Ronaldo and his teammates. Al Ain dismantled Al Nassr 4-0, dominating throughout while the Saudi side buckled at both ends of the pitch.